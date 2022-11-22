A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

The price of Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) closed at $73.56 in the last session, down -1.75% from day before closing price of $74.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839727 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 27, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $82.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $108.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 41,798 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,134,971 led to the insider holds 414,856 shares of the business.

Krugman Kendra sold 2,000 shares of CRI for $168,630 on Aug 17. The EVP, Merchandising and Design now owns 38,336 shares after completing the transaction at $84.31 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Pivar Ben, who serves as the SVP, CIO of the company, sold 398 shares for $81.77 each. As a result, the insider received 32,544 and left with 12,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $108.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRI traded on average about 691.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 741.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.22M. Shares short for CRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 2.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRI is 3.00, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The current Payout Ratio is 49.70% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $3.13 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.18. EPS for the following year is $7.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.49B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.