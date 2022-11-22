A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

The price of Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) closed at $144.00 in the last session, up 0.70% from day before closing price of $143.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803591 shares were traded. SUI stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $185.

On April 20, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $220.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on April 20, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Thelen Bruce sold 6,892 shares for $165.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,139,937 led to the insider holds 25,120 shares of the business.

LEWIS CLUNET R sold 4,400 shares of SUI for $674,926 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 26,400 shares after completing the transaction at $153.39 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, McLaren John Bandini, who serves as the Pres & COO of the company, sold 11,500 shares for $180.27 each. As a result, the insider received 2,073,128 and left with 148,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUI has reached a high of $211.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUI traded on average about 830.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 741.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 122.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.13M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SUI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 2.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SUI is 3.52, which was 3.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26. The current Payout Ratio is 125.60% for SUI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $665.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $732.68M to a low estimate of $637.95M. As of the current estimate, Sun Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $542.43M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $648.26M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $678.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $632.01M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27B, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.27B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.