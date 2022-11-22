An average trading volume for AECOM (ACM) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) closed at $81.66 in the last session, up 2.24% from day before closing price of $79.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 930093 shares were traded. ACM stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $91.

On November 05, 2019, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $44 to $49.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AECOM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACM has reached a high of $81.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACM traded on average about 632.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 767.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ACM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 2.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.68, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.95B to a low estimate of $3.34B. As of the current estimate, AECOM’s year-ago sales were $3.35B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.34B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.44B and the low estimate is $13.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.