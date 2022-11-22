An average trading volume for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) closed at $0.72 in the last session, up 10.40% from day before closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0676 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4702434 shares were traded. STSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6301.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STSA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 831,694 shares for $0.63 per share. The transaction valued at 525,663 led to the insider holds 6,440,000 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 5,608,306 shares of STSA for $3,868,609 on Nov 14. The 10% Owner now owns 5,608,306 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,250,000 shares for $0.71 each. As a result, the insider received 2,294,500 and left with 461,286 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STSA has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2095, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5557.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STSA traded on average about 621.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.93M. Insiders hold about 9.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for STSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 462.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 251.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$2.55.