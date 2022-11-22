An average trading volume for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $23.41 in the prior trading day, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) closed at $22.39, down -4.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754944 shares were traded. VERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VERV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.40 and its Current Ratio is at 19.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On August 25, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $56.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 17, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Yeshwant Krishna sold 48,583 shares for $31.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,512,806 led to the insider holds 4,260,047 shares of the business.

GV 2017 GP, L.L.C. sold 97,166 shares of VERV for $3,025,611 on Nov 04. The Member of 10% Group now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $31.14 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Yeshwant Krishna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 49,568 shares for $32.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,625,497 and left with 4,308,630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1523.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERV has reached a high of $43.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.18M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VERV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.73M with a Short Ratio of 10.05M, compared to 9.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.90% and a Short% of Float of 33.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.95. EPS for the following year is -$2.84, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.3 and -$3.22.