An average trading volume for Walmart Inc. (WMT) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) closed at $151.15 in the last session, up 0.61% from day before closing price of $150.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7049136 shares were traded. WMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $135.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when WALTON JIM C sold 250,000 shares for $149.48 per share. The transaction valued at 37,369,450 led to the insider holds 277,227,135 shares of the business.

WALTON ALICE L sold 250,000 shares of WMT for $37,369,450 on Nov 18. The 10% Owner now owns 277,227,135 shares after completing the transaction at $149.48 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, WALTON S ROBSON, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 250,000 shares for $149.48 each. As a result, the insider received 37,369,450 and left with 277,227,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Walmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has reached a high of $160.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WMT traded on average about 6.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.40B. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.77M with a Short Ratio of 12.22M, compared to 15.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WMT is 2.24, which was 2.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83. The current Payout Ratio is 47.30% for WMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 29 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.43 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.88. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 36 analysts recommending between $7.15 and $5.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $605.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $593.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $572.75B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $617.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $626.4B and the low estimate is $600.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.