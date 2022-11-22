An investigation into Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s technical aspects

The price of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) closed at $480.94 in the last session, up 0.86% from day before closing price of $476.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1726397 shares were traded. LMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $483.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $478.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $375.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Donovan John bought 568 shares for $441.43 per share. The transaction valued at 250,732 led to the insider holds 1,768 shares of the business.

Ulmer Gregory M sold 6,929 shares of LMT for $2,937,014 on Aug 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $423.87 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Donovan John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 632 shares for $396.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,373 and bolstered with 1,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lockheed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMT has reached a high of $494.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $328.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 437.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 430.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LMT traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 264.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.86M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 2.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LMT is 12.00, which was 10.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 51.20% for LMT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.79 and a low estimate of $7.18, while EPS last year was $7.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.15, with high estimates of $6.61 and low estimates of $5.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.1 and $21.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.68. EPS for the following year is $27.12, with 19 analysts recommending between $28.5 and $25.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $18.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.42B to a low estimate of $18.15B. As of the current estimate, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $17.73B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.04B, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.84B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.04B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.74B and the low estimate is $65.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.