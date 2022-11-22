An investigation into Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)’s technical aspects

The price of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) closed at $41.80 in the last session, up 1.53% from day before closing price of $41.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748683 shares were traded. SRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $42 previously.

On October 20, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $37.

On May 10, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $54.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on May 10, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Young Jay sold 19,037 shares for $46.38 per share. The transaction valued at 882,936 led to the insider holds 19,636 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Spirit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRC has reached a high of $49.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SRC traded on average about 817.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 675.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 2.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SRC is 2.65, which was 2.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.82. The current Payout Ratio is 136.20% for SRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $178M. It ranges from a high estimate of $183.2M to a low estimate of $171.2M. As of the current estimate, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.35M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.45M, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174.38M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $716.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $673.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $608.36M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $778.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $837.94M and the low estimate is $701.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.