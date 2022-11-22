An overall feel about Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) closed at $0.92 down -9.79% from its previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0999 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583662 shares were traded. AXDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9101.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Mertz Larry Michael bought 50,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 80,000 led to the insider holds 433,411 shares of the business.

Mertz Larry Michael bought 51,749 shares of AXDX for $69,861 on Aug 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 383,411 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, REICHLING STEVEN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,950 and bolstered with 67,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXDX has reached a high of $5.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4786, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4815.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXDX has traded an average of 808.46K shares per day and 230.46k over the past ten days. A total of 87.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.31M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AXDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 5.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.78M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18M and the low estimate is $17.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.