Analysis of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG): Selected Notes

The closing price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) was $11.98 for the day, up 1.01% from the previous closing price of $11.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887028 shares were traded. NVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVG has reached a high of $17.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.52.

Shares Statistics:

NVG traded an average of 712.23K shares per day over the past three months and 925.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.52M. Shares short for NVG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 435.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, NVG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.17.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.