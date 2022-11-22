Are analysts optimistic about Peloton Interactive Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTON) stock?

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) closed the day trading at $9.76 down -5.33% from the previous closing price of $10.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8784142 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 02, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

On October 28, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Cotter Jennifer Cunningham sold 15,332 shares for $11.12 per share. The transaction valued at 170,536 led to the insider holds 39,769 shares of the business.

Cortese Thomas sold 11,445 shares of PTON for $127,848 on Nov 16. The Chief Product Officer now owns 18,719 shares after completing the transaction at $11.17 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, RENDICH ANDREW S, who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 11,870 shares for $11.10 each. As a result, the insider received 131,758 and left with 18,788 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $50.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTON traded about 16.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTON traded about 13.28M shares per day. A total of 339.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.68M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.93M with a Short Ratio of 44.23M, compared to 34.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.39% and a Short% of Float of 15.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.48 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.