Are analysts optimistic about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:PNW) stock?

The closing price of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) was $75.21 for the day, up 2.01% from the previous closing price of $73.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722694 shares were traded. PNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PNW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $73 from $60 previously.

On November 18, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Lockwood Barbara D sold 3,489 shares for $74.25 per share. The transaction valued at 259,058 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNW has reached a high of $80.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.51.

Shares Statistics:

PNW traded an average of 845.46K shares per day over the past three months and 947.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PNW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.18, PNW has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81. The current Payout Ratio is 71.90% for PNW, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.2, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.