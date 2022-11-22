Are analysts optimistic about Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPST) stock?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) closed the day trading at $18.56 down -3.38% from the previous closing price of $19.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3987399 shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UPST, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $15 from $34 previously.

On October 25, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $17.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Datta Sanjay sold 2,300 shares for $22.01 per share. The transaction valued at 50,623 led to the insider holds 53,508 shares of the business.

Cooper Kerry Whorton sold 2,000 shares of UPST for $41,840 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 768 shares after completing the transaction at $20.92 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Mirgorodskaya Natalia, who serves as the Corporate Controller of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $25.23 each. As a result, the insider received 100,920 and left with 42,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $228.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UPST traded about 6.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UPST traded about 8.16M shares per day. A total of 81.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.22M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.26M with a Short Ratio of 24.72M, compared to 24.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.28% and a Short% of Float of 37.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $938.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $869.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $895.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $848.55M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $948.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $758.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.