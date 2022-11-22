Are ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) closed at $0.09 down -5.96% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0059 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4459367 shares were traded. WTRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0924.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ASAP Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on August 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

On August 10, 2021, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $1.75.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Green Jonathan sold 8,142 shares for $0.09 per share. The transaction valued at 769 led to the insider holds 13,482,369 shares of the business.

Green Jonathan sold 263,116 shares of WTRH for $26,733 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 13,490,511 shares after completing the transaction at $0.10 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Luxor Capital Group, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 162,464 shares for $0.11 each. As a result, the insider received 18,570 and left with 1,542,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTRH has reached a high of $1.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9782, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1813.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WTRH has traded an average of 3.82M shares per day and 188.67k over the past ten days. A total of 207.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.88M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WTRH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.6M with a Short Ratio of 16.93M, compared to 14.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.18% and a Short% of Float of 10.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31M to a low estimate of $31M. As of the current estimate, ASAP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.38M, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.19M, down -31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.59M and the low estimate is $117.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.