Are Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.98, up 13.94% from its previous closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1098 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2276827 shares were traded. KSPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9500.

To gain a deeper understanding of KSPN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Over the past 52 weeks, KSPN has reached a high of $14.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0598.

It appears that KSPN traded 694.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 253.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.37M. Insiders hold about 34.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KSPN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 135.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 225.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $36.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.46M to a low estimate of $46.46M. As of the current estimate, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.46M, an estimated decrease of -20.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $169.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $143.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.34M, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $191.88M and the low estimate is $191.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.