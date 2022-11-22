As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) offers stability

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) closed the day trading at $1.41 up 3.68% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514868 shares were traded. HRTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HRTG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 06, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $12 previously.

Sandler O’Neill Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 16, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Lusk Kirk bought 25,000 shares for $1.36 per share. The transaction valued at 34,000 led to the insider holds 258,736 shares of the business.

Moura Timothy bought 25,000 shares of HRTG for $35,000 on Nov 16. The insider now owns 159,025 shares after completing the transaction at $1.40 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Garateix Ernie J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,750 and bolstered with 476,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTG has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6692.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HRTG traded about 144.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HRTG traded about 261.15k shares per day. A total of 26.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.82M. Insiders hold about 18.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 444.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 405.58k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

HRTG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$1.3, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.96. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $162.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.6M to a low estimate of $156.66M. As of the current estimate, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $167.41M, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.61M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.58M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $670.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $655.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $663.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.56M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $677.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $703.73M and the low estimate is $643.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.