As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) offers stability

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) closed the day trading at $157.22 down -7.58% from the previous closing price of $170.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 904837 shares were traded. MSTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $170.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 09, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $920.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 09, 2021, with a $920 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when RICKERTSEN CARL J bought 4,000 shares for $152.00 per share. The transaction valued at 608,000 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

RECHAN LESLIE J bought 2,000 shares of MSTR for $408,844 on May 11. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $204.42 per share. On May 11, another insider, Lang Timothy Edwin, who serves as the SEVP & CTO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $200.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,000 and bolstered with 2,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSTR has reached a high of $743.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 221.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 293.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSTR traded about 657.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSTR traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 11.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MSTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 3.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28.39% and a Short% of Float of 40.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.92 and -$106.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$55.03. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.19 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $127.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.3M to a low estimate of $123.6M. As of the current estimate, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $127.99M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.29M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.67M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $512.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $493.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $510.76M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $527.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $554.6M and the low estimate is $509.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.