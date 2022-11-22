As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) offers stability

The closing price of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) was $170.62 for the day, up 1.87% from the previous closing price of $167.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6699986 shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PANW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on November 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $200 from $183 previously.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $185.

On October 21, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $220.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on October 21, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Bawa Aparna sold 714 shares for $170.98 per share. The transaction valued at 122,078 led to the insider holds 4,272 shares of the business.

Klarich Lee sold 16,602 shares of PANW for $2,700,788 on Nov 10. The EVP, Chief Product Officer now owns 649,905 shares after completing the transaction at $162.68 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, ZUK NIR, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $171.06 each. As a result, the insider received 6,158,024 and left with 1,900,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 243.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $213.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 174.74.

Shares Statistics:

PANW traded an average of 4.59M shares per day over the past three months and 6.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.76M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.51M with a Short Ratio of 21.97M, compared to 18.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 33 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 36 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.5B, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.71B and the low estimate is $8.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.