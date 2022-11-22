As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SunOpta Inc. (STKL) offers stability

The closing price of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) was $9.46 for the day, up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $9.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1203487 shares were traded. STKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STKL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 10, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 09, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On April 13, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Fisher Rebecca sold 10,000 shares for $10.12 per share. The transaction valued at 101,185 led to the insider holds 60,425 shares of the business.

Largey David sold 5,000 shares of STKL for $50,235 on Sep 14. The Chief Quality Officer now owns 42,828 shares after completing the transaction at $10.05 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Largey David, who serves as the Chief Quality Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $10.10 each. As a result, the insider received 50,523 and left with 47,828 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STKL has reached a high of $11.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.80.

Shares Statistics:

STKL traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.35M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for STKL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.67M, compared to 4.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.