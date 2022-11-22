CAAS (China Automotive Systems Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) closed at $5.62 in the last session, up 14.69% from day before closing price of $4.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578780 shares were traded. CAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, China’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAAS has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAAS traded on average about 150.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 131.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.51M. Insiders hold about 65.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 54.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 57.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CAAS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 23, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 04, 2003 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $120.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.56M to a low estimate of $120.56M. As of the current estimate, China Automotive Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.23M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.48M, a decrease of -5.30% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $131.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.48M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $515.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $515.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $497.99M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $531.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $531.72M and the low estimate is $531.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.