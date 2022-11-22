Considering SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $1.21 in the prior trading day, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) closed at $1.30, up 7.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2119414 shares were traded. SOBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Beabout J. Steven bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 11,000 led to the insider holds 334,503 shares of the business.

Beabout J. Steven bought 767 shares of SOBR for $859 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 324,503 shares after completing the transaction at $1.12 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Beabout J. Steven, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 28,304 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,267 and bolstered with 323,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1325.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has reached a high of $10.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4967.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 960.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.94M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SOBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 770.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 53.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 9.80%.