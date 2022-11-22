CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) closed at $12.17 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $12.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 975565 shares were traded. CXW stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CXW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.85.

On March 16, 2020, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Grande Anthony L sold 30,000 shares for $11.53 per share. The transaction valued at 345,834 led to the insider holds 152,797 shares of the business.

GARFINKLE DAVID sold 7,500 shares of CXW for $84,675 on Nov 15. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 339,187 shares after completing the transaction at $11.29 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Carter, Cole G., who serves as the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $11.58 each. As a result, the insider received 57,888 and left with 202,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CoreCivic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXW has reached a high of $14.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CXW traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.02M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CXW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.02M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CXW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.