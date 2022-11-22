COUR (Coursera Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) closed at $13.79 in the last session, down -1.78% from day before closing price of $14.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568742 shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Clark Amanda sold 9,598 shares for $13.79 per share. The transaction valued at 132,404 led to the insider holds 55,752 shares of the business.

Ng Andrew Y. sold 40,000 shares of COUR for $518,104 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 7,290,398 shares after completing the transaction at $12.95 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Furniturewala Mustafa S., who serves as the SVP, Engineering of the company, sold 2,156 shares for $11.70 each. As a result, the insider received 25,224 and left with 371,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $33.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COUR traded on average about 756.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 762.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.84M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.58M to a low estimate of $137.3M. As of the current estimate, Coursera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.96M, an estimated increase of 20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.03M, an increase of 23.40% over than the figure of $20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.53M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $525.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $415.29M, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $623.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $646.12M and the low estimate is $606.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.