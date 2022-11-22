I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Bioventus Inc. (BVS).

After finishing at $1.90 in the prior trading day, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) closed at $1.88, down -1.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 979961 shares were traded. BVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BVS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $6.

On March 15, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on March 15, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when D’Adamio Anthony sold 16,016 shares for $11.19 per share. The transaction valued at 179,238 led to the insider holds 40,132 shares of the business.

Nosenzo John sold 65,963 shares of BVS for $733,502 on Apr 04. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 83,932 shares after completing the transaction at $11.12 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Pavesio Alessandra, who serves as the SVP & Chief Science Officer of the company, sold 32,997 shares for $11.17 each. As a result, the insider received 368,425 and left with 148,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BVS has reached a high of $15.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.3862, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.2645.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 297.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.20M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 1.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $141.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.48M to a low estimate of $139.1M. As of the current estimate, Bioventus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.23M, an estimated increase of 38.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $154.52M, an increase of 18.50% less than the figure of $38.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $556M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $549.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $553.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $430.9M, up 28.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $614.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $622.8M and the low estimate is $608.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.