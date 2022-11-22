I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT).

After finishing at $4.46 in the prior trading day, Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed at $3.98, down -10.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17888640 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 28, 2022, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares for $6.97 per share. The transaction valued at 181,220 led to the insider holds 95,441 shares of the business.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 10,000 shares of RIOT for $66,900 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 3,750 shares after completing the transaction at $6.69 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Marleau Hubert, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $17.73 each. As a result, the insider received 44,325 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $40.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.3084, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.7014.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.57M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25M with a Short Ratio of 23.78M, compared to 24.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.96% and a Short% of Float of 15.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.15 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $375.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.24M, up 43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $528.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.2M and the low estimate is $412M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.