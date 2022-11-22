In spite of Biotricity Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BTCY) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Biotricity Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.09, up 2.83% from its previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676731 shares were traded. BTCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2510 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTCY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 23, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTCY has reached a high of $5.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9871, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5238.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTCY traded 217.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 160.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.87M. Insiders hold about 18.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 322.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 353.58k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.75M to a low estimate of $2.4M. As of the current estimate, Biotricity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.91M, an estimated increase of 33.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.7M, up 52.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.67M and the low estimate is $22.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 128.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.