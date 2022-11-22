In spite of WEC Energy Group Inc.’s (NYSE:WEC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $96.73, up 1.08% from its previous closing price of $95.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1358119 shares were traded. WEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $98 from $108 previously.

On June 27, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $104.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $109.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Erickson Joshua M sold 150 shares for $93.30 per share. The transaction valued at 13,994 led to the insider holds 2,121 shares of the business.

TELLOCK GLEN E bought 1,000 shares of WEC for $91,390 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $91.39 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Straka Mary Beth, who serves as the Sr. VP-Corp Comm & Inv Rel of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $106.02 each. As a result, the insider received 265,060 and left with 2,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WEC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEC has reached a high of $108.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WEC traded 1.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 315.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.03M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WEC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.26M, compared to 4.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.58, WEC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.91. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88. The current Payout Ratio is 65.40% for WEC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $4.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $4.61, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.69 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.32B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.33B and the low estimate is $8.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.