In the case of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS), what’s next?

The closing price of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) was $92.34 for the day, up 1.79% from the previous closing price of $90.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1532902 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $182.

On March 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $145.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on February 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when KLEIN ROBERT M sold 33,840 shares for $82.61 per share. The transaction valued at 2,795,474 led to the insider holds 98,775 shares of the business.

PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J bought 5,000 shares of WMS for $409,500 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 18,493 shares after completing the transaction at $81.90 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Seetharam Anil, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 26,806 shares for $135.65 each. As a result, the insider received 3,636,105 and left with 28,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has reached a high of $153.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.26.

Shares Statistics:

WMS traded an average of 780.53K shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.26M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 1.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, WMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $5.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.51. EPS for the following year is $6.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $5.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.63B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.