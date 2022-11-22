In the case of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), what’s next?

The closing price of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) was $147.10 for the day, up 1.73% from the previous closing price of $144.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922849 shares were traded. BR stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 366.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $176.

On December 18, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $175.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2020, with a $175 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when DALY RICHARD J sold 1,985 shares for $176.34 per share. The transaction valued at 350,035 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

DALY RICHARD J sold 72,983 shares of BR for $12,797,449 on Aug 26. The Executive Chairman now owns 143,170 shares after completing the transaction at $175.35 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN, who serves as the President of the company, sold 3,702 shares for $176.28 each. As a result, the insider received 652,577 and left with 72,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BR has reached a high of $185.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.79.

Shares Statistics:

BR traded an average of 593.41K shares per day over the past three months and 640.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.23, BR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.07 and $6.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.01. EPS for the following year is $7.64, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.84 and $7.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.71B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.54B and the low estimate is $6.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.