Invest in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.39 in the prior trading day, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) closed at $1.35, down -2.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1392339 shares were traded. UP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Barrington Research Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Hegde Vinayak sold 9,592 shares for $1.58 per share. The transaction valued at 15,143 led to the insider holds 2,065,385 shares of the business.

Hegde Vinayak sold 21,561 shares of UP for $32,173 on Sep 19. The President now owns 2,074,977 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Adelman David J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 648,825 and bolstered with 850,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UP has reached a high of $5.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4184, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3805.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 244.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.52M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.66M, compared to 6.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $381.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $385.2M to a low estimate of $377.4M. As of the current estimate, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s year-ago sales were $301.98M, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.18M, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $357.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 28.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.