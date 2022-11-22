Is Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $8.16 in the prior trading day, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) closed at $8.26, up 1.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618650 shares were traded. ADPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.50.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when PISKEL KYLE sold 959 shares for $8.87 per share. The transaction valued at 8,506 led to the insider holds 46,706 shares of the business.

SOOD NITIN sold 31,066 shares of ADPT for $248,528 on Nov 01. The Chief Commercial Officer, MRD now owns 114,505 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, ADAMS R MARK, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,284 shares for $7.13 each. As a result, the insider received 16,285 and left with 116,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $30.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 6.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.5 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$2.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.34M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $225.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $234.2M and the low estimate is $216.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.