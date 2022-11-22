Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock

After finishing at $2.87 in the prior trading day, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) closed at $2.62, down -8.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530585 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONDS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 23, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Reisfield Derek bought 2,250 shares for $7.35 per share. The transaction valued at 16,532 led to the insider holds 2,250 shares of the business.

Kantor Stewart sold 3,380 shares of ONDS for $24,640 on Dec 06. The Pres.,CFO,Treasurer&Secretary now owns 513,445 shares after completing the transaction at $7.29 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Kantor Stewart, who serves as the Pres.,CFO,Treasurer&Secretary of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $7.69 each. As a result, the insider received 307,600 and left with 516,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has reached a high of $9.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7043, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3545.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 252.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 373.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.80M. Insiders hold about 16.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ONDS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 4.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.75% and a Short% of Float of 10.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91M, up 159.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.95M and the low estimate is $41.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 525.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.