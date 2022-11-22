It’s a good day to be an 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shareholder

In the latest session, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed at $13.39 down -4.36% from its previous closing price of $14.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 950932 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 360 DigiTech Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.CLSA initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $27.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QFIN has traded an average of 999.60K shares per day and 1.59M over the past ten days. A total of 156.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.40M. Insiders hold about 5.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for QFIN is 0.72, from 1.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $595.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $595.44M to a low estimate of $595.44M. As of the current estimate, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $724.97M, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.