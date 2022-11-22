It’s a good day to be an Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shareholder

In the latest session, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) closed at $0.51 down -12.92% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0757 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605519 shares were traded. ATHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5031.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Athersys Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 26, 2019, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2019, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Camardo Daniel A. bought 132,800 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 102,256 led to the insider holds 132,800 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHX has reached a high of $33.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7204, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0688.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATHX has traded an average of 1.75M shares per day and 2.47M over the past ten days. A total of 11.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.74M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATHX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 953.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 539.82k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.96 and a low estimate of -$1.96, while EPS last year was -$1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.04, with high estimates of -$2.04 and low estimates of -$2.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.34 and -$8.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.34. EPS for the following year is -$8.74, with 1 analysts recommending between -$8.74 and -$8.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.51M, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.75M and the low estimate is $5.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.