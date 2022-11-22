It’s a good day to be an Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shareholder

In the latest session, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) closed at $0.92 down -6.13% from its previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0602 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11269667 shares were traded. SKLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Skillz Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Mbugua Stanley sold 10,620 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 11,310 led to the insider holds 29,290 shares of the business.

SLOAN HARRY bought 100,000 shares of SKLZ for $227,000 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 291,423 shares after completing the transaction at $2.27 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Bruckheimer Jerome Leon, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 101,215 shares for $2.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 248,989 and bolstered with 133,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $10.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0587, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8747.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SKLZ has traded an average of 8.14M shares per day and 10.02M over the past ten days. A total of 413.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.34M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.46M with a Short Ratio of 38.73M, compared to 50.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.89% and a Short% of Float of 12.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $268.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $384.09M, down -30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $152.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.