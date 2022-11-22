It’s a good day to be an The Clorox Company (CLX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, The Clorox Company’s stock clocked out at $149.33, up 1.73% from its previous closing price of $146.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1310698 shares were traded. CLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 176.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $130.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when MACKAY A D DAVID sold 1,000 shares for $140.63 per share. The transaction valued at 140,630 led to the insider holds 600 shares of the business.

Reynolds Eric H sold 585 shares of CLX for $90,576 on May 09. The EVP – Chief Operating Officer now owns 17,289 shares after completing the transaction at $154.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 56.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLX has reached a high of $186.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLX traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.62M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 6.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.44, CLX has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 141.80% for CLX, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $5.2, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.96 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.11B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.4B and the low estimate is $7.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.