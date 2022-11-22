It’s an appealing income play to consider Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

After finishing at $23.50 in the prior trading day, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at $24.10, up 2.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978220 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 141.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Erickson Gayn sold 69,690 shares for $25.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,804,769 led to the insider holds 608,051 shares of the business.

SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES sold 15,000 shares of AEHR for $378,150 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 144,668 shares after completing the transaction at $25.21 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, ROGERS VERNON, who serves as the Exec. VP Sales and Marketing of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $26.32 each. As a result, the insider received 526,400 and left with 71,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $26.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.24M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 2.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.51% and a Short% of Float of 13.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102.89M and the low estimate is $99.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.