It’s an appealing income play to consider Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

The price of Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) closed at $28.61 in the last session, up 1.13% from day before closing price of $28.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999923 shares were traded. CHGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHGG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 15, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when LEBLANC PAUL sold 12,890 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,920 led to the insider holds 11,861 shares of the business.

SCHLEIN TED bought 35,470 shares of CHGG for $1,012,314 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 80,470 shares after completing the transaction at $28.54 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, ROSENSWEIG DANIEL, who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $28.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 712,908 and bolstered with 49,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chegg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $37.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHGG traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.77M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CHGG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 6.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.32% and a Short% of Float of 6.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $158.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.7M to a low estimate of $157.67M. As of the current estimate, Chegg Inc.’s year-ago sales were $174.54M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.82M, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201.81M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $771.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $753M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $760.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $776.26M, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $823.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $898.45M and the low estimate is $753M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.