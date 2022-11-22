It’s an appealing income play to consider Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

After finishing at $0.73 in the prior trading day, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) closed at $0.68, down -7.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0536 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074467 shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7476 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6502.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OPAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On June 21, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Sella Roberto Marco bought 140,359 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 235,887 led to the insider holds 1,378,106 shares of the business.

Sella Roberto Marco bought 359,641 shares of OPAD for $610,347 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 1,237,747 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Sella Roberto Marco, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 846,050 and bolstered with 878,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $8.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0155.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 966.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 787.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 247.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.72M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.47M with a Short Ratio of 11.04M, compared to 11.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 14.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $768.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $610.47M. As of the current estimate, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $540.29M, an estimated increase of 42.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $847.06M, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of $42.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $546.26M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 97.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.29B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.