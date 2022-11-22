It’s an appealing income play to consider Sonoco Products Company (SON)

The price of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) closed at $60.47 in the last session, up 0.87% from day before closing price of $59.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582505 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $58 from $65 previously.

On October 13, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $76.

On July 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2022, with a $66 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Haynes Ernest D III sold 652 shares for $58.60 per share. The transaction valued at 38,205 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Haynes Ernest D III sold 1,673 shares of SON for $105,399 on Jul 29. The Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging now owns 5,063 shares after completing the transaction at $63.00 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Fuller Rodger D, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,898 shares for $62.53 each. As a result, the insider received 118,674 and left with 83,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sonoco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SON has reached a high of $67.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SON traded on average about 536.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 495.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 98.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 2.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SON is 1.96, which was 1.74 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99. The current Payout Ratio is 42.40% for SON, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1998 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $5.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.25. EPS for the following year is $5.88, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $4.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.9B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Sonoco Products Company’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated increase of 34.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 26.20% less than the figure of $34.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.59B, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.84B and the low estimate is $7.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.