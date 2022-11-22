It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed the day trading at $2.12 down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3885283 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1673 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Weiner David B. sold 11,875 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 31,588 led to the insider holds 892,625 shares of the business.

BENITO SIMON X sold 2,000 shares of INO for $4,500 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 75,305 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On May 16, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 17,550 and left with 892,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4206.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INO traded about 5.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INO traded about 7.69M shares per day. A total of 249.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 45.57M with a Short Ratio of 43.67M, compared to 45.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.27% and a Short% of Float of 18.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.03, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77M, up 134.90% from the average estimate.