It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) stock

The closing price of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) was $68.17 for the day, up 2.14% from the previous closing price of $66.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3836517 shares were traded. QSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QSR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $71 from $56 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $57 to $64.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $61.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on September 23, 2022, with a $61 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when SWEENEY THECLA bought 700 shares for $58.60 per share. The transaction valued at 41,020 led to the insider holds 1,350 shares of the business.

Dunnigan Matthew sold 15,000 shares of QSR for $884,550 on Sep 16. The CFO now owns 41,449 shares after completing the transaction at $58.97 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Siddiqui Sami A., who serves as the Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $56.45 each. As a result, the insider received 282,250 and left with 147,821 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Restaurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has reached a high of $67.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.86.

Shares Statistics:

QSR traded an average of 1.59M shares per day over the past three months and 2.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 306.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QSR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.85M with a Short Ratio of 8.61M, compared to 9.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.09, QSR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.02. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 24 analysts recommending between $3.39 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.01B and the low estimate is $6.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.