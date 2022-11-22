RELX PLC (RELX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) was $27.57 for the day, up 0.88% from the previous closing price of $27.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761871 shares were traded. RELX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RELX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 429.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RELX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELX has reached a high of $32.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.04.

Shares Statistics:

RELX traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90B. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RELX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 905.17k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.47, RELX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 52.90% for RELX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

