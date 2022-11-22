The name OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) closed at $0.67 down -14.72% from its previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1148 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519816 shares were traded. OCFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7790 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6650.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCFT has reached a high of $2.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7724, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2816.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OCFT has traded an average of 530.92K shares per day and 334.53k over the past ten days. A total of 389.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 329.66M. Insiders hold about 15.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OCFT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 2.76M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $170.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $170.47M to a low estimate of $170.47M. As of the current estimate, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $165.77M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.99M, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201.99M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $704.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $636.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $668.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $635.52M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $871.09M and the low estimate is $721.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.