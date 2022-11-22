The name POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.52, up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $6.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700629 shares were traded. PNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On September 16, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On September 14, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when SILBER ALLAN C bought 22,397 shares for $6.50 per share. The transaction valued at 145,580 led to the insider holds 4,268,605 shares of the business.

GOODMAN JONATHAN R. bought 6,000 shares of PNT for $37,980 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 41,872 shares after completing the transaction at $6.33 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, SILBER ALLAN C, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 27,603 shares for $6.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 165,618 and bolstered with 4,246,208 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNT has reached a high of $10.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PNT traded 930.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.52M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.18M, compared to 17.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$1.8.