The name Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) closed at $25.61 up 3.22% from its previous closing price of $24.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1289929 shares were traded. TWST stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Twist Bioscience Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Banyai William sold 379 shares for $29.55 per share. The transaction valued at 11,199 led to the insider holds 255,581 shares of the business.

Banyai William sold 318 shares of TWST for $11,493 on Oct 03. The insider now owns 256,161 shares after completing the transaction at $36.14 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Green Paula, who serves as the SVP of Human Resources of the company, sold 8,514 shares for $37.43 each. As a result, the insider received 318,681 and left with 14,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $114.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWST has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 2.52M over the past ten days. A total of 56.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.80M. Shares short for TWST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.09M, compared to 6.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.06% and a Short% of Float of 10.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.06 and a low estimate of -$1.4, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.16, with high estimates of -$0.99 and low estimates of -$1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.19 and -$5.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.49. EPS for the following year is -$4.8, with 9 analysts recommending between -$4.48 and -$5.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $57.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $58M to a low estimate of $56.4M. As of the current estimate, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s year-ago sales were $37.95M, an estimated increase of 50.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $198M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $202.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.33M, up 53.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $256.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $282M and the low estimate is $154.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.