There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) can be one of them

The closing price of Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) was $11.58 for the day, up 2.12% from the previous closing price of $11.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430772 shares were traded. MWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MWA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1795.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HANSEN THOMAS J sold 12,578 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 150,937 led to the insider holds 82,088 shares of the business.

FRANKLIN SHIRLEY C. sold 7,000 shares of MWA for $83,548 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 56,776 shares after completing the transaction at $11.94 per share. On May 16, another insider, Heinrichs Steven S, who serves as the EVP, CLO, CCO and Secretary of the company, sold 17,000 shares for $11.54 each. As a result, the insider received 196,209 and left with 55,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mueller’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MWA has reached a high of $15.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.87.

Shares Statistics:

MWA traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MWA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 3.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, MWA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $328.2M to a low estimate of $316.99M. As of the current estimate, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s year-ago sales were $295.6M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.