There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) can be one of them

The closing price of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) was $11.79 for the day, up 0.77% from the previous closing price of $11.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686080 shares were traded. NZF stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NZF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NZF has reached a high of $17.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.04.

Shares Statistics:

NZF traded an average of 690.18K shares per day over the past three months and 877.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.39M. Shares short for NZF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 164.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, NZF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.61. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.30.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.