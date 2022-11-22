There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Post Holdings Inc. (POST) can be one of them

The closing price of Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) was $92.47 for the day, up 3.96% from the previous closing price of $88.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 930853 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of POST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $70.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 22, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $99 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when HARSHMAN ELLEN F sold 250 shares for $81.60 per share. The transaction valued at 20,400 led to the insider holds 9,272 shares of the business.

CURL GREGORY L sold 4,000 shares of POST for $328,420 on May 17. The Director now owns 15,907 shares after completing the transaction at $82.11 per share. On May 13, another insider, GROTE ROBERT E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $78.91 each. As a result, the insider received 394,558 and left with 8,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Post’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POST has reached a high of $92.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.20.

Shares Statistics:

POST traded an average of 429.85K shares per day over the past three months and 505.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.76M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for POST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 2.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, Post Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.7B, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.23B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.37B and the low estimate is $5.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.