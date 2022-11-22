There is a good chance The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) closed at $80.00 in the last session, up 0.24% from day before closing price of $79.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5846815 shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCHW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $83.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 12, 2022, with a $83 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Schwab Charles R. sold 132,050 shares for $79.66 per share. The transaction valued at 10,519,187 led to the insider holds 31,111,456 shares of the business.

Schwab Charles R. sold 132,050 shares of SCHW for $10,338,555 on Nov 11. The Co-Chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares after completing the transaction at $78.29 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Morgan Peter J. III, who serves as the MD, EVP, and General Counsel of the company, sold 1,463 shares for $80.04 each. As a result, the insider received 117,104 and left with 1,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $96.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCHW traded on average about 7.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.69B. Insiders hold about 6.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.62M with a Short Ratio of 14.61M, compared to 16.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SCHW is 0.88, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $4.73, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.08 and $4.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.72B to a low estimate of $5.32B. As of the current estimate, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.71B, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.52B, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.35B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.52B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.21B and the low estimate is $21.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.